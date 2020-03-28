Government Health Maplewood Sponsored

Maplewood Produces COVID-19 PSAs in English, Creole & Spanish

By access_timeMar-28-2020

Maplewood Township has produced a public service announcement with instructions on avoiding the spread of COVID-19, led by Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee. The PSA was produced in three languages: English, Creole and Spanish.

The Township also produced a nearly 20-minute Q&A with McGehee and Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport. See the PSAs and the Q&A videos below.

The videos were created with the assistance of Maplewood-based photographer/videographer Reggy Stainfil.

For more information regarding COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or 1-800-222-1222.

You May Also Like

  • Maplewood Produces COVID-19 PSAs in English, Creole & Spanish
  • Maplewood to Host First Ever Virtual Egg Hunt Starting April 1
  • March 26: Gov. Murphy Closes Daycare to All But Children of Essential Workers
  • 8 New Coronavirus Cases in Maplewood Brings Total to 28; 3 in Critical Care

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *