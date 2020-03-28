Maplewood Produces COVID-19 PSAs in English, Creole & Spanish

Maplewood Township has produced a public service announcement with instructions on avoiding the spread of COVID-19, led by Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee. The PSA was produced in three languages: English, Creole and Spanish.

The Township also produced a nearly 20-minute Q&A with McGehee and Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport. See the PSAs and the Q&A videos below.

The videos were created with the assistance of Maplewood-based photographer/videographer Reggy Stainfil.

For more information regarding COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or 1-800-222-1222.