Maplewood Village Alliance Seeks Volunteer Treasurer to Help Steward the Downtown’s Future

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) is seeking a dedicated volunteer Treasurer to join its Board of Trustees, helping to guide the financial health and sustainability of Maplewood Village’s Special Improvement District. This position offers an opportunity for a financially savvy community member to play a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the heart of Maplewood.

The MVA serves as the District Management Corporation for the Maplewood Village Special Improvement District, a self-governed 501(c)(3) non-profit funded primarily by a special tax assessment on commercial properties. Its mission is to create a welcoming, engaging experience for visitors, provide a supportive environment for local businesses, and preserve the character and history of Maplewood Village.

The Treasurer’s responsibilities will include:

Overseeing financial management, budgeting, and reporting

Safeguarding funds and ensuring compliance with financial regulations

Preparing quarterly financial statements for the Board of Trustees

Supporting the annual budgeting process

Maintaining accurate records using Intuit QuickBooks software

This volunteer position requires a commitment of approximately 2–3 hours per month, plus attendance at quarterly board meetings.

“Our Treasurer is essential to maintaining trust with our stakeholders, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and helping us deliver on our mission,” said Amy Howlett, President of the MVA Board of Trustees. “This role is perfect for someone who is detail-oriented, financially experienced, and passionate about the vitality of our downtown.”

The MVA manages large-scale economic and environmental projects, beautification initiatives, events, and supplemental services such as sidewalk cleaning and façade renovation grants. The Treasurer’s work directly supports these initiatives and ensures Maplewood Village remains a vibrant, historic, and thriving destination.

Interested individuals should send a brief statement of interest and qualifications to [email protected].

About the Maplewood Village Alliance

The Maplewood Village Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation governed by a board of trustees comprised of merchants, property owners, and residents. Dedicated to preserving, promoting, and enhancing Maplewood Village, the MVA works to foster a thriving environment for businesses and the community, ensuring that the Village remains a beloved destination while maintaining its history and charm.