Mark Slade: Maplewood Real Estate Recap 2021–A Scorchingly Hot Market for Sellers

From Mark Slade, The Mark Slade Homes Team at Keller Williams:

It’s now 2022 and I’m sure most of us thought we’d moved on from the COVID pandemic at various points over the past year. Unfortunately, we find ourselves dealing with almost two full years of COVID and its ever-evolving variants. This pandemic has been challenging personally and professionally for so many people, and its impact on the local real estate market has been nothing short of profound.

2021 gave us some startling statistics, like the fact that our average sold price increased dramatically to 14% to a new high of $758,242 as compared to the average sale price of $665,776 in 2020. Average list price also increased, to $694,928, which was a sizeable 10% increase from 2020. How did that translate into dollars and cents for sellers? Sellers sold their properties for 9.1% over asking price this past year.

As eye-popping as those statistics are, I found some even more starling facts in the upper end of the Maplewood housing market. I have been tracking the number of homes sold for over $1 million for several years and the last few years the growth has almost been geometric in proportion. Last year Maplewood saw 66 homes sell for over $1 million. The year prior, we sold 34 million-dollar-homes.

We even saw a historically high list price for one property at $2,000,000 (I had originally been listed for as much as $2,590,000 in 2019) and it ended up selling for $2,150,000.

To get a true gage of how hot the market is, I like to analyze sale price to list price performance. In 2021, an astounding 79% of the homes listed, sold for over asking. Another 9% sold at asking price. That translates into 88% of the 2020 listings selling for asking or above, whereas, in 2020, 63% of the homes sold for over asking, so there was yet another crazy hot result. In fact, there were two properties that sold for $350,000 and $351,000 over asking this past year.

So, there is no doubt that the Maplewood real estate market has become one of the hottest in New Jersey. If you are thinking of selling your property, the odds would be in your favor to continue to see similar results in the short run, so please give us a call so we can provide you with a consultation.

And, I’d like to close by sharing some National Real Estate quick facts, from The Close: