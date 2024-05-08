Maplewood Adopts 2024 Budget — On Time — with 4.49% Tax Levy Increase

Maplewood passed its 2024 budget, with a 4.49% tax levy increase, on Tuesday. It was the first time in several years the Township Committee passed the budget on time — a fact remarked on by township officials.

“…passing the budget is the most important thing we do,” said TC member Vic DeLuca, noting the budget was on time. “…we do take this seriously and spent a lot of time in meetings and hearings to put this together.” DeLuca mentioned the work of CFO Joe Kolodziej and his team, as well as that of Business Administrator Patrick Wherry.

“I want to emphasize that it is on time,” said Mayor Nancy Adams. “The changes were very minor and this is the first time in five years I believe that we’ve passed the budget on final [passage] in May.”

Echoing the comments, Wherry said the budget is “a culmination of a process that started last year. And in fact, at our finance subcommittee meeting earlier this week, we started talking about the 2025 budget…and that will begin relatively shortly with some long range planning.”

Wherry continued, “…this is a long process and so we begin it now, but thank you to all the department heads and their department staff, finance especially, who put this together with the audit and with the help of myself and the other department heads. [There were] a lot of balancing of priorities, a lot of difficult decisions. So thank you to everybody involved and to the township committee.”

Read more about the details of budget in the article linked below; also see the Budget Presentation and the User-Friendly budget:

Maplewood Introduces 2024 Budget With 4.49% Tax Levy Increase

Download (PDF, 448KB)

Download (PDF, 1.57MB)