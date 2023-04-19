NPR’s Nancy Solomon Talks Podcasts, New Jersey Politics & Murder on Thursday, April 27th at The Woodland

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

“New Jersey politics is not for the faint of heart. But the brutal killing of John and Joyce Sheridan, a prominent couple with personal ties to three governors, shocks even the most cynical operatives. The mystery surrounding the crime sends their son on a quest for truth. Dead End is a story of crime and corruption at the highest levels of society in the Garden State.”

–Nancy Solomon, Dead End: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School is thrilled to host NPR’s Nancy Solomon on Thursday, April 27th at 7pm at The Woodland. Solomon will talk about her true-crime podcast, Dead End: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery, and will discuss how a political reporter came to make a true crime podcast, how she made it and what makes a podcast successful.

SOMAS will also present Solomon with the Gus & Thelma Sickles Award for Lifelong Learning. Thelma Sickles served on the SOMAS Board for over 40 years. Upon her retirement the Trustees created The Thelma and Gus Sickles Lifetime Learning Award to recognize someone either within our organization or the local community whose contribution to lifelong learning has been especially notable.

Solomon moved to New Jersey in 2001 and has been covering the state ever since. She has produced more than a hundred stories for NPR and was a 2008-09 Spencer Fellow in Education Reporting at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. In 2014 she won a Peabody Award for Chris Christie, White House Ambitions and the Abuse of Power.

She lives in South Orange, NJ.

The event will be followed by a wine-and-dessert reception.

Get your tickets here:

South Orange Maplewood Adult School (ssreg.com)