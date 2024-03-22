Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa Announces Pet Portrait Pop Up April 14 & 21

From Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa:

Happy Spring!

Birds are singing, leaves are greening, flowers are blooming and Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa is partnering once again with the wonderful Pet Wants Soma for their annual Spring Edition Pet Portrait Pop Up!

Slots are available over two Sundays!

April 14th and 21st

11am – 4 pm

Pet Wants SOMA, 67 S Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079.

Info & sign up here: https://spring24popup.as.me/ or click on QR code in image.

Donation recipient is Rescue Haven Foundation: https://rescuehaven.org/

This local organization rescues, heals and homes animals in need.

All pets are welcome!

Free Parking in South Orange every Sunday! There is a covered parking garage just behind the shop. Easy access from Taylor Place off of Scotland Road or Vose Avenue.

Contact:

julia maloof verderosa

photographer

julia.verderosa@gmail.com

www.juliamaloofverderosa.com

portraits.lifestyle.editoral

follow me @juliamaloofverderosaphoto