Realtor Victoria Carter Outlines Fun Water Attractions  to Visit Around Northern New Jersey

As the days get warmer and the summer season begins, many people like to take long weekends and head south to the beaches. However, there are countless ways to enjoy the summer sun with water attractions, parks and sports around the northern New Jersey area. For larger families, many activities are budget-friendly and perfect for a day trip!

Here are 5 fun water attractions to visit around northern New Jersey:

1. DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NJ

Located in the heart of the American Dream Mall, the DreamWorks Water Park is the largest indoor waterpark in North America. Visitors can explore Kungfu Panda Temple of Awesomeness, which includes a multi-level play structure, dump cups, geysers and the largest indoor tipping bucket. They can also experience the thrill of rides like Toothless’ Trickling Torpedo, the longest hydromagnetic rocket coaster in the world. The park even provides guest accommodations such as poolside cabanas or Sky Suites that showcase travel-themed decor and panoramic views of the park.



2. Hoboken Cove Community Boathouse in Hoboken, NJ

Now in its eighteenth year of operation, the Hoboken Cove Community Boathouse offers the public paddling programs for free. Guests can experience kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, tubing and outrigger canoeing. The Boathouse is an homage to the original NY Yacht Club that opened in 1845. Families can visit almost every summer weekend, and pets are welcome! In August, watersport enthusiasts can also watch racers from around the world compete in the Hudson River Cup.

3. Mountain Creek Waterpark in Vernon, NJ

At Mountain Creek Waterpark, guests can discover the thrills of a waterpark in an alpine environment. The waterpark houses 15 attractions of various intensity levels. In addition, it boasts a variety of beautiful waterscapes like the Canyon Cliff Jump and Colorado River ride. Visitors interested in milder water activities can cool down in the sprayground, interactive water playground and lazy river ride. They can also find several dining options like a barbeque restaurant, food stands and an ice cream place.

4. Hopatcong State Park in Landing, NJ

Lake Hopatcong is the largest lake in New Jersey and the primary feature of the Hopatcong State Park. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, residents can swim, boat, canoe and kayak on 2,500 acres of freshwater. Hopatcong State Park provides numerous amenities for guests including restrooms, showers and concession areas where food and beach supplies can be purchased. In between outdoor sessions, residents can also peruse the Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum, which presents exhibits on local American Indian history, the Morris Canal and the history of the lake.

5. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Jackson, NJ

Adjacent to Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is one of the Northeast’s largest waterparks with activities for all ages. The park excites visitors with crowd favorites like Big Wave Racer, a set of multiple slides where riders barrel down on water sleds, and Big Bambu and Reef Runner, family raft rides. In addition, guests have access to boogie boarding, giant dump buckets, water swings and more. For round-trip travel and discounted admission to both Six Flag parks, NJ Transit also supplies different transportation packages, with buses running from New York Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Penn Station.

