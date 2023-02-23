The Achieve Foundation Invites All To Celebrate ‘Mardi Gras In SOMA’ On Saturday, March 4

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood:

Proceeds benefit Achieve programs that support students and educators.

Mardi Gras in NOLA may have just passed, but everyone in the community is invited to Achieve With Us on Saturday, March 4th from 7-11PM at Mardi Gras in SOMA 2023!

The Achieve Foundation is thrilled to bring this adults-only event back for the first time since 2020. Join us as The Woodland is transformed into the French Quarter for the evening. Enjoy festive drinks and a delicious barbeque buffet provided by Ruthie’s of Montclair, followed by traditional king cake imported from New Orleans. Dance to the celebrated Cajun-Country music of Big Mamou and help us raise funds for programs that inspire innovation and address inequities in our schools.





















Mardi Gras SOMA takes the place of the “Nights of 100 Dinner” parties that Achieve typically organizes in host homes during the month of March, so the organization is planning for a big turnout on March 4. So get your “krewe” and celebrate together at Achieve’s Mardi Gras party. As an added highlight of the evening, cast members from Columbia High School’s upcoming spring musical, Something Rotten, will stop by to provide a “sneak peek” performance.

There will be an online auction opening the week before the event, so even those who are unable to attend can bid on fabulous auction items and help support our mission to promote high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future.

Special thanks to Marc Bromfeld for partnering with us on behalf of Edrington — our Mardi Gras Top Chef sponsor. Achieve is grateful to all our event sponsors and auction item donors.

Tickets to Mardi Gras SOMA are $75 per person or two for $125 (so grab your friend/partner/spouse and save!). District staff members enjoy a discounted ticket price of $50 per person. Tickets are going fast, so don’t miss out. Reserve your spot today.