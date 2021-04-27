The SOPAC Scavenger Hunt, a Family & Covid Friendly Activity, Takes Place This Weekend, May 1-2

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

SOPAC Scavenger Hunt Family- & Covid-Friendly Virtual Activity – THIS WEEKEND!

Play at any time during the following:

Saturday, May 1 at 10AM through Sunday, May 2 at 5PM

Play at your own pace by completing missions (activities) and earning points toward victory! South Orange Performing Arts Center Scavenger Hunt includes text, photo, and location-based missions that can be completed right from your own home/neighborhood. Prizes to be awarded to the top three players (see below for more details)!

We welcome players from near and far, ages 5-105; play with your kids or grandkids! While some missions will involve South Orange and Maplewood community locales, most can be completed right from your own home/neighborhood no matter where you live.

Proceeds from tickets purchased for this virtual fundraiser support SOPAC’s mission to provide arts experiences that inspire and transform while also supporting arts education programs for children in our schools and local communities.

Ticket Prices:

ADULT: $35, per individual player

CHILD (Ages 5-15): $10, per individual player

FAMILY: $75, up to two adults and two children

SOPAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The portion of your ticket in excess of the Fair Market Value of the event is tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

PRIZES:

First Place:

4 Six Flags Great Adventure Season Passes + $50 SOPAC Gift Card

Experience New Jersey’s biggest, most popular theme park featuring dozens of thrill rides, shows, and activities with these Season Passes for Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ! Includes unlimited visits to Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure. Admission to Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park, along with dining discounts, admission discounts, and special souvenir offers are also included with this 3-park pass.

Second Place:

Turtle Back Zoo Family Membership & Safari Mini Golf Tickets for 4 + $25 SOPAC Gift Card

Enjoy New Jersey’s #1 zoo with unlimited admission for two adults and up to four children! Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, NJ is home to many animal exhibits including African Adventure, Amazing Asia, Aviary, Reptile House, Sea Turtle Recovery, Wild New Jersey, and more. Membership includes discounts on cafe purchases and business partners, exclusive exhibit previews, early registration for educational programming and special events, and reciprocal admission at affiliate zoos and aquariums. Stop by Safari Mini Golf for a 19-hole course featuring a life size gorilla, hippo, and many other African animals!

Third Place:

Montclair Art Museum Family Membership $50 Gift Card to The Order + $25 SOPAC Gift Card

Visit the Montclair Art Museum, the leading American art museum and community art school in Northern New Jersey, with unlimited admission for two adults and all children in your household! Includes free admission to virtual conversations, and discounts on tours, art classes, and gift shop purchases. Grab brunch at The Order in South Orange, NJ! Located right around the corner from SOPAC, The Order is a groovy cafe with specialty coffee, tea, savory food, and delicious fresh-baked goods

How to Play:

Video: SOPAC Scavenger Hunt Demo – How to Download and Play with GooseChase App

Once you’ve purchased your tickets, download the free GooseChase mobile app found on Android Google Play or iPhone App Store.

You’ll be able to access the game on GooseChase on Saturday, May 1, 2021 any time after 10AM. Missions must be completed by Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 5PM. Additional instructions for access and setup will be emailed to ticket buyers prior to May 1st.

Questions? Please contact Katelyn Fatzler at (973) 712-4102 or katelyn@sopacnow.org.

Sponsored By