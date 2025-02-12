CHS Boys Swim Team Headed to State Sectional Finals for 1st Time in Over a Decade

The Columbia High School Boys Swim Team is headed to the 2024-25 NJSIAA boys swimming public sectional finals for the first time in over a decade.

Per NJ.com, the Cougars will compete in the North Sectional Final against Ridgewood at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Passaic Tech.

The Ridgewood Maroons defeated Union City in the semifinals and have been ranked in the Top 20 all season. Ridgewood placed second at the Bergen Meet of Champions this winter.

NJ.com reports: “The Cougars landed in the Top 20 for the first time two weeks ago. They have been a high-level program all season, placing second at the Essex County championship as part of their best effort over the last decade. Entering the finals with four straight wins, Columbia will give Ridgewood a tough meet.” Mason Keith, Luke Robinson, and Hamish Wilson-Webb are listed by NJ.com as “swimmers to look out for.”

Keith has been a standout throughout the season. Although Columbia came in second to Seton Hall at the Essex County championship, Keith won the Cullen Jones Award as the Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 50 freestyle at 21.61 and 57.10 in the breaststroke (shattering Tavish Boyle’s of Seton Hall Prep’s 57.84 time, which was set in 2015).

