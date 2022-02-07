CHS Girls Fencing to Compete in State Championship Sweet 16 Feb. 9

After qualifying on January 30 with a #2 finish at the District 3 championships in North Hunterdon, the Columbia High School Girls Fencing team will compete in the Sweet 16 of the New Jersey State Championship on Wednesday, February 9 vs. Bergen Tech at Bergen Tech.

If the girls are successful, round two will take place on February 15 and Round 3 on February 21.

The CHS Boys Fencing team placed 5th at Districts and did not earn a berth in the State Championship.

However, CHS Boys fencer Aiden Haley (epee) — along with CHS Girls fencers Phoebe Hill (epee), Susanna Mann (foil), Lindsey Minor (epee) and Maia Sinkler (foil) — qualified individually for the States.

Individual State Championship competition is tentatively scheduled to take place at Morris Knolls High School on February 13.

The overall record for the season through February 6 for CHS Girls is 10-1; Boys is 5-7.