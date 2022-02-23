CHS Girls Fencing to Face Montgomery for State Championship Feb. 23

The Columbia High Girls Fencing team defeated McNair 15-12 on Feb. 21 in the Final Four of the NJSIAA fencing championships and will face Montgomery in the New Jersey State Championship meet on Feb. 23 at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway.

Phoebe Hill (epee captain) clinched the semifinal match for CHS at 14-12. Hill went 3-0 as an individual. Other standout CHS fencers at the Final Four meet included: Lindsey Minor, epee, 3-0; Evalyn Rhody, epee, 1-0; Susanna Mann, foil (captain), 2-1; and Harumi Garrison, sabre, 2-1.

But it took the full team to achieve the win.

As Asst. Coach Frank Mustilli stated on Facebook: “I am so proud of these young ladies. At the onset of the season, they exhibited raw talent but certainly not the honed skills required to receive the coveted State Championship Title. This team has risen to the heights of its previous classmates. As the season progressed, I saw a transformation of each from individual athletes to a full-spirited cohesive team, with each developing their individual skills as well as their teammates’. This CHS team has demonstrated a focus that only champions attain. This was achieved from daily hard work, dedication and love for each other. As the CHS coach for 32 years, I want to welcome them to the CHS Women’s Fencing Dynasty.”