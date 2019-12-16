CHS Ice Hockey Fundraiser Dinner & Auction at Roman Gourmet December 17

From Columbia HS Ice Hockey: Roman Gourmet in Maplewood will be hosting the 3rd Annual CHS Ice Hockey Night dinner and silent auction Tuesday December 17 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. Owner Vinnie Loffredo will be donating a percentage of sales, eat-in and take-out, to fund CHS players participation in the Nutley-Columbia Varsity Ice Hockey Team.

A number of great items are being auctioned off online now and in person Tuesday night, including tickets for the Mets and Nets, a $300 bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne, other wines and spirits, tickets to the “LIVE with Kelly & Ryan” show, gift cards to Stella Luna, Ani Ramen, Jackie & Son, Kitchen a la Mode, Words, Maplewood Movie Theater, and more.

To bid on any auction items through 9:00p.m. Tuesday or to make a donation to benefit CHS Ice Hockey, go to: