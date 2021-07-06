Columbia High Girls 4X400 Team Places 6th in NJ Meet of Champs, Hollis Places 3rd in 800

The Columbia High School Girls 4X400 relay team competed with 27 of the top relay teams in the state and placed 6th overall with a time of 3:56.35 in the Women’s Varsity 4×400 Relay at the NJSIAA State Meet Of Champions on June 19 Congratulations to Svea Wickelgren (12), Sabrina McCrear (12), Peyton Hollis (9) and Ava Davis (9).

Peyton Hollis placed 3rd in the state overall in the Women’s Varsity 800 Meters with a time of 2:14.31.

Sabrina McCrear also competed at the Meet of Champions in the 400 meter hurdles and came in 13th with a time of 1:05.66. She will be running for Howard University in the fall.

Svea Wickelgren will be running for Lehigh University in the fall.

See more official results from the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions here.

