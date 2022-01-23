Columbia High Girls Fencing Boasts 7-1 Record, Boys Improve As Season Continues

The Columbia High School Fencing Team has made a strong showing thus far in the 2021-22 season, with the Girls team accruing a 7-1 win-loss record and the Boys at 3-5.
Although the Boys have a losing record, they’ve been coming on strong in recent weeks — going 3-0 for a stretch before losing to St. Peter’s Prep on January 21.
The Girls are dominating, having defeated all opponents except Livingston. The Girls improved to 7-1 after a home meet against Oak Knoll on January 21.
Standout fencers include:
Girls: (sabre) Harumi Garrison 10-8, Ella Cervi 12-6; (foil) Emily Katoni 13-4, Maia Sinkler 8-3, Kate Spangler 7-3, and Bonnie Donachie 10-5; (epee) Phoebe Hill 13-0, Lindsey Minor 14-0, Eleanor Vandevusse 7-3.
Boys: (foil) Stephen Elias 14-9, Anthony Florio 9-7, Hugo Turner 13-7; (epee) Jesser Pilato 8-6, Jess Leger 10-4, Aidan Haley 8-4.
Dec. 17 – vs. Chatham (H)
- Girls: 15-12 W
- Boys: 8-19 L
Dec. 18 – Livingston (A)
- Girls: 11-16 L
- Boys: 10-17 L
Dec. 18 – Millburn (H)
- Girls: 16-11 W
- Boys: 10-17 L
Dec. 18 – Montclair (A)
- Girls: 17-10 W
- Boys: 10-17 L
Jan. 10 – West Essex (H)
- Girls: 21-6 W
- Boys: 16-11 W
Jan. 11 – Morristown (H)
- Girls: 18-9 W
- Boys: 16-11 W
Jan. 14 – Montclair Kimberly Academy (A)
- Girls: 23-4 W
- Boys: 16-11 W
January 18 – Bayonne (cancelled) (A)
January 21 — St. Peter’s Prep and Oak Knoll (H)
- Girls: 18-9 W
- Boyes 11-16 L
Video by Photo Nick Moramarco.