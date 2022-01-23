MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

Columbia High Girls Fencing Boasts 7-1 Record, Boys Improve As Season Continues

by Mary Barr Mann and Susanna Mann
The Columbia High School Fencing Team has made a strong showing thus far in the 2021-22 season, with the Girls team accruing a 7-1 win-loss record and the Boys at 3-5.

Although the Boys have a losing record, they’ve been coming on strong in recent weeks — going 3-0 for a stretch before losing to St. Peter’s Prep on January 21.

The Girls are dominating, having defeated all opponents except Livingston. The Girls improved to 7-1 after a home meet against Oak Knoll on January 21.

Standout fencers include:

Girls: (sabre) Harumi Garrison 10-8, Ella Cervi 12-6; (foil) Emily Katoni 13-4, Maia Sinkler 8-3, Kate Spangler 7-3, and Bonnie Donachie 10-5; (epee) Phoebe Hill 13-0, Lindsey Minor 14-0, Eleanor Vandevusse 7-3.

Boys: (foil) Stephen Elias 14-9, Anthony Florio 9-7, Hugo Turner 13-7; (epee) Jesser Pilato 8-6, Jess Leger 10-4, Aidan Haley 8-4.

Dec. 17 – vs. Chatham (H)

  • Girls: 15-12 W
  • Boys: 8-19 L

Dec. 18 – Livingston (A)

  • Girls: 11-16 L
  • Boys: 10-17 L

Dec. 18 – Millburn (H)

  • Girls: 16-11 W
  • Boys: 10-17 L

Dec. 18 – Montclair (A)

  • Girls: 17-10 W
  • Boys: 10-17 L

Jan. 10 – West Essex (H)

  • Girls: 21-6 W
  • Boys: 16-11 W

Jan. 11 – Morristown (H)

  • Girls: 18-9 W
  • Boys: 16-11 W

Jan. 14 – Montclair Kimberly Academy (A)

  • Girls: 23-4 W
  • Boys: 16-11 W

January 18 – Bayonne (cancelled) (A)

January 21 — St. Peter’s Prep and Oak Knoll (H)

  • Girls: 18-9 W
  • Boyes 11-16 L

 

Eleanor Vandevusse (epee), Phoebe Hill (Girls Epee Captain) and Lindsey Minor (epee) are helping to lead a winning CHS Girls Fencing Team. Photo Nick Moramarco

 

Emily Katoni (Girls Overall Captain) and Susanna Mann (Girls Captain-Foil) warm up for meet against Montclair Kimberley Academy. Photo Nick Moramarco

Harumi Garrison (left, sabre) fences against Oak Knoll, January 21, 2022. Photo Susanna Mann

Stephen Elias (right, foil, Boys Overall Captain) wins against MKA. Photo Susanna Mann

Video by Photo Nick Moramarco.

