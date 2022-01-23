Columbia High Girls Fencing Boasts 7-1 Record, Boys Improve As Season Continues

The Columbia High School Fencing Team has made a strong showing thus far in the 2021-22 season, with the Girls team accruing a 7-1 win-loss record and the Boys at 3-5.

Although the Boys have a losing record, they’ve been coming on strong in recent weeks — going 3-0 for a stretch before losing to St. Peter’s Prep on January 21.

The Girls are dominating, having defeated all opponents except Livingston. The Girls improved to 7-1 after a home meet against Oak Knoll on January 21.

Standout fencers include:

Girls: (sabre) Harumi Garrison 10-8, Ella Cervi 12-6; (foil) Emily Katoni 13-4, Maia Sinkler 8-3, Kate Spangler 7-3, and Bonnie Donachie 10-5; (epee) Phoebe Hill 13-0, Lindsey Minor 14-0, Eleanor Vandevusse 7-3.

Boys: (foil) Stephen Elias 14-9, Anthony Florio 9-7, Hugo Turner 13-7; (epee) Jesser Pilato 8-6, Jess Leger 10-4, Aidan Haley 8-4.

Dec. 17 – vs. Chatham (H)

Girls: 15-12 W

Boys: 8-19 L

Dec. 18 – Livingston (A)

Girls: 11-16 L

Boys: 10-17 L

Dec. 18 – Millburn (H)

Girls: 16-11 W

Boys: 10-17 L

Dec. 18 – Montclair (A)

Girls: 17-10 W

Boys: 10-17 L

Jan. 10 – West Essex (H)

Girls: 21-6 W

Boys: 16-11 W

Jan. 11 – Morristown (H)

Girls: 18-9 W

Boys: 16-11 W

Jan. 14 – Montclair Kimberly Academy (A)

Girls: 23-4 W

Boys: 16-11 W

January 18 – Bayonne (cancelled) (A)

January 21 — St. Peter’s Prep and Oak Knoll (H)

Girls: 18-9 W

Boyes 11-16 L

Video by Photo Nick Moramarco.