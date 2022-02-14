Columbia High Girls Track Team Crowned County Co-Champs

Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez reports that the CHS Girls Track team was crowned Essex County co-champions in January, sharing the honors with Montclair.

From Sanchez: “Winter Track. Coaches Ms. Taylor Iaggi and Gary Mobley are so proud that the Columbia High School’s Girls Track team was crowned county co-champion last week. We thank PE teacher Robert Shannon for joining the team as well. Please make sure to read this Essex News Daily article that details all of the great things our students are doing in track!”

Standouts at the meet included: Sophomore Peyton Hollis who won the 400m and 800m; Sophomore Madison Stevens who placed 2nd in shot put; and Junior Emma Friedrich who was 2nd in the 3200m.

Top boys performances included Junior Daniel Batkus who was 3rd in the 1600m and Senior Nate Lindstrom who placed 2nd in the 3200m.

Follow the team on Instagram @cougarstfxc.

