Columbia High Indoor Track Coach Chris Faraone Resigns

Chris Faraone, who became the an indoor track coach for Columbia High School in 2016, has resigned his position.

CHS Principal Frank Sanchez confirmed that Faraone was no longer coaching at CHS in an email: “Coach Faraone resigned as track coach and we look forward to continuing the successful winter track season with our current coaches. We will be looking for a Spring Track replacement for next season. We aren’t able to provide any further details.”

In 2016, Faraone was selected to take over for legendary coach Lisa Morgan, after she was hired as the head men’s and women’s track and field coach at Bloomfield College. Faraone had previously worked for nine years as track coach at Union High School.

