Columbia University freshman Zander Rhodes (CHS ’21) recently won a gold medal in women’s foil at the January North American Cup in San Jose, Calif.

Rhodes won the Junior women’s foil title out of 167 fencers. She also placed 10th in the Division I women’s foil competition out of 149 fencers, according to the Columbia Athletics website.

Read more about Zander (pictured below with teammate Justin Haddad, who also took home a gold medal, here.