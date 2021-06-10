MaplewoodSouth OrangeSports

Cougar Soccer Club Boys U12 Wins Final Game to Take Lead in Their Flight

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A lengthy weather delay didn’t prevent local boys youth soccer team from dominating the field to a solid 5-2 win over West Essex. Players left the field 11 minutes into the final game of the season due to thunder in the area, with game play resuming at 9:15pm. The balmy, night-time conditions added to the excitement, with spectators from both teams enthusiastically cheering from the sidelines.

Cougars Soccer Club Boys U12

The win was hard-fought, with spectacular goal-keeping by Eli Sahre (#50) and Rafi Romanowsky (#5) and 2 goals scored by powerhouse Liam Peterson (#33).  Evan Molica (#17), Cooper Ferguson (#2), and Logan Sheehy (#9) were on-fire in the midfield, with defenders Martin Hanger (#23), Evan Henry (#3), Jack Melone (#14), and Tom Cogan-Drew (#30) holding steady near goal.  Dylan Blackmon-Friedman (#21), Ian Henry (#99), Sean Navan (#7), and Biel Santemasses-Sacks (#11) ably assisted in attack.  The team effort resulted in the Cougars taking the top position in their flight for the season.

The team is coached by Philip Sheehy, Peter Molica, Charlie Hanger and Mike Henry, and trained by John Webber.  If you are interested in learning more about Cougar Soccer Club go to www.cougarsoccerclub.com.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

No Arrests Yet in Murder of Maplewood Teen...

Black Lives Matter Poetry Project Presents June Poetry...

SOMSD District Addresses the Death of CHS Student...

South Orange Village Announces Extended Evening Hours on...

‘He Always Had a Smile on His Face’:...

Maplewood in ‘Great Shape But Not Out of...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE