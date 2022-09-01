Cougars Football Open Season Away Sept. 1, Look to Build on Successful 2021

The Columbia High School football team opens the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 at Livingston HS (kick-off 6:30pm). Cougar fans are encouraged to make the road trip to Lancer Country to see the Cougars, with a roster of 70+ players, vie in this season opener for trophy of the Trial Blazers Bowl, which supports Pediatric Cancer Research.

This game night features a ceremony at 6:20 which will involve two students who have been impacted by cancer, who will also be involved with the officials in the pregame. More information about that effort is here.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online as a large crowd is expected. Tickets can be bought here: LHS vs. CHS Tickets.

The 2022 Cougars will be led by the talented seniors including Tarik Huff, Dylan Carthens, Akbar Holiday, Winthor Weinstock and Nerlens Jean-Pierre. The Cougars are set to play one of their hardest schedules in recent years, while looking to improve on a 5-4 record from last season, with a place into the state tournament that ended in a loss to Ridgewood.

This season, the Cougars will play on newly installed turf at Underhill Field. Regrettably, construction at Underhill Field means the Cougars will only have two home games, both in October. The Cougars take on Bloomfield in their home opener on Friday, October 7th and follow up the next week with Union City on Saturday October 15th. Next week, September 10, sees the Cougars travel to Paterson to play East Side HS.

Support the team with a fan-wear purchase through September 4 at https://www.destinationathlete.com/teams/store.aspx?team=2754&dept=2777.