Fall Sports Clinics in South Orange: Register Your Children Now

From the South Orange Village Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

Find fun fall clinics for your kids at the South Orange Village Department of Recreational and Cultural Affairs.

Baseball Clinics

Learn the fundamentals of the game. All sessions are run by Tim Reynolds and staff from The Gym Maplewood at located at New Waterlands, Field #1. The trainers will show participants warm ups, drills, practice games and more!

Schedule:

Mondays – Grades 1-2 – 4:00 to 5:15 p.m. OR 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Thursdays – Grades 3-4 – 4:00 to 5:15 p.m.

Field Day Program

Come join the South Mountain YMCA and the South Orange Recreation Department as we team up to provide outdoor physical games and sports for your youth! Kids will play games such as, but not limited to: Kickball, capture the flag, gaga, 9 square in the air, castle ball, and more.

The program will take place and be sold “weekly”, Monday-Thur. , Friday will be used as a makeup day if we have to cancel due to weather.

Program is available for youths in grades 1st– 5th and we are providing multiple week discount at the time of registration.

Soccer Clinics

The Ball Mastery soccer program is designed to develop individual ball control, technique and co-ordination to encourage confidence in possession. Areas such as; dribbling, passing, receiving, and 1v1 play will be developed during the course of the program. Have fun & improve your game this Fall season!

Schedule:

Mondays – Ages 6-9 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Mondays – Ages 10-15 – 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Ages 6-9 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesdays – Ages 10-15 – 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Please note:

Families facing financial hardship may quality for a scholarship program. Please contact the South Orange Recreation Department and speak with a staff member for more information.

To ensure a fun and safe programs the South Orange Rec. Dept. is working with the trainers on following all of the State Health Dept.’s COVID-19 guidelines