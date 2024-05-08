Male Struck & Killed by Train at South Orange Station

The following press release is from South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo. Village Green will update this story when more information is available.

At 912 AM this morning [May 8, 2024], South Orange Police Department responded to the main train station on a report of a person struck by the train. The scene was secured by the SOPD until the arrival by the New Jersey Transit Police Department, at which time full authority was assumed by that department.

The male struck by the train died of his injuries on scene.

At this time a full investigation is being conducted by the NJTPD to determine the cause of the accident.

In the meantime, you may experience some delays with train service on this transit line pending the conclusion of the on scene investigation.

Witnessing events of this nature may be traumatic. Please do not hesitate to seek assistance in coping with this trauma by utilizing the resources available to all of us.

Remember to dial 988 for Mental Health Crisis

Remember to dial 211 for Social Services

Remember to dial 800-222-1222 for Poison Control

Dial 911 for all other Emergencies

Chief Ernesto Morillo