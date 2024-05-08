Police and FireSouth Orange

Male Struck & Killed by Train at South Orange Station

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The following press release is from South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo. Village Green will update this story when more information is available.

At 912 AM this morning [May 8, 2024], South Orange Police Department responded to the main train station on a report of a person struck by the train. The scene was secured by the SOPD until the arrival by the New Jersey Transit Police Department, at which time full authority was assumed by that department.

The male struck by the train died of his injuries on scene.

At this time a full investigation is being conducted by the NJTPD to determine the cause of the accident.

In the meantime, you may experience some delays with train service on this transit line pending the conclusion of the on scene investigation.

Witnessing events of this nature may be traumatic. Please do not hesitate to seek assistance in coping with this trauma by utilizing the resources available to all of us.

Remember to dial 988 for Mental Health Crisis

Remember to dial 211 for Social Services

Remember to dial 800-222-1222 for Poison Control

Dial 911 for all other Emergencies

Chief Ernesto Morillo

Related Articles

‘We Have to Review this Project’—Planning Board Chair...

SOMA Spotlight: Novelist Judith Lindbergh, Uncovering Stories as...

SOPAC Announces New Executive Leadership

SOMSD Special Services Department Launches First-Ever Caregiver Series

South Orange Rescue Squad ‘Sound The Siren’ 5k Run/Walk...

Family-Friendly Fun at South Orange Greenway Bike/Walk Parade...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE