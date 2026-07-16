Maplewood Makos Fall to Rival West Orange Swim Team in Home Rematch

The aquatics rivalry between the Maplewood and West Orange swim teams came to its conclusion with a loss for the Makos on Tuesday, July 14.

The result was a reversal of fortune for the Maplewood Makos, which swept West Orange Wave in their two New Jersey Summer Swim League meetings last year. The West Orange swimmers topped Maplewood with a score of 236-209 to begin the second half of the season undefeated.

The Makos are now 2-3 with three regular meets left to go.

On Thursday, the Makos’ scheduled meet against Morris Township at the Ginty Pool was canceled due to poor air quality, Head Coach Valerie Houghton said. Smoke from Canadian wildfires have triggered air-quality alerts in 17 states, including New Jersey, which has determined the air to be “unhealthy.” The meet was rescheduled for Friday, July 17 at 5 p.m.

Last week, the Maplewood swim team biathlon collected more than 700 cans of food to donate to the Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry, according to coach Jordan Juter. The winners for each age group got to be coach for a day on Friday, July 10.

The winners were Leonor Genung and Teddy Berman (ages 8 and under); Finley Hemmer and Teddy Walters (9- and 10-year-olds); Clara Ledbetter and Wolf Carney (11- and 12-year-olds); Pthala Melzl and Sam Gamage (ages 13 and up).

Next week’s swim meets are as follows: