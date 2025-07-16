Maplewood Makos Top West Orange, Set a 4th Swim Record

The Maplewood Makos notched another win in the summer swim season against the West Orange Wave — as well as yet another team record — on Tuesday, July 15.

Liliana Scoon set a team record in the 50-yard butterfly for the 11-12 girls age group, swimming her heat in 28.91 seconds.

Head Coach Valerie Houghton noted later that Scoon had actually broken the team record at the Makos’ first meet of the season against Morris Township in June with a time of 28.85 seconds in the 50-yard butterfly in the 11-12 girls category. A review of statistics revealed that Scoon’s time at the home meet of 28.85 seconds now stands as the new Makos record, Houghton said. Scoon’s is the fourth Makos team record this year, following three new ones set last week.

With Tuesday’s meet ending in a score of 269-171, the Maplewood Makos are now 4-0 with one tie against the Madison Barracudas.

The West Orange Wave started off strong early in the meet, with the Maplewood swimmers winning several relays later in the day. Liliana’s sibling Liam Scoon ’s victory in the 200-yard individual medley, who overcame a second-place spot during the breaststroke portion of the heat to edge out the West Orange swimmers.

Maplewood will face off against Morris Township again at the John W. Ginty Memorial Pool on Thursday, July 17. The meet is free to the public and begins at 6 p.m.