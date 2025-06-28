Maplewood Makos Defeat Morris Township in 2025 Summer Swim Opener

With a new coach for 2025 and amid sweltering temperatures, the Maplewood Makos kicked off its summer season with a home victory against the Morris Township swim team on Wednesday, June 25.

“Congratulations to all of our swimmers and to all of the Morris Township swimmers!” the coaching staff posted on the Maplewood Makos Instagram account. “Your coaches are very proud of you!!”

The post noted there are seven more meets to go.

The victory marks an inaugural win for new Head Coach Valerie Houghton, who has previously coached for the Makos and who swam competitively for 12 years, with 10 of those at Maplewood.

Houghton took the reins from Sylent Crawford, who finished an exciting 2024 season with a 5-3 record and three new record times.

Houghton, who coached swimmers in the 11-12 age group last year, will be leading the 13 and over swimmers this season. Swimmers ages 11-12 will be coached this year by Emerson Meda and Mason Keith, who set two team records last year. Assistant Head Coach Mae Dowling will be working with swimmers in the 9-10 age group, while coaches Lia Giger and Maya Ezell will lead swimmers 8 and under. Coaches Jordan Juter and Jackson Merry will work with pre-team swimmers.

The Makos will face off against West Orange in an away swim meet on July 1. The competition schedule is as follows: