Maplewood Makos Swimmer Mason Keith Sets 2nd New Team Record

Maplewood Makos swimmer Mason Keith set a second team record this summer season on Tuesday, July 16, clocking 54.24 seconds in the 100-yard individual medley.

“We are incredibly proud of your achievement and look forward to seeing you break more records in the future,” the coaches said in a statement after the meet against Berkeley Heights.

Rising Columbia High School junior Keith, 16, broke the 50-yard breaststroke record at the Maplewood Community Pool with a time of 28.28 seconds.

Although the swim meet was interrupted by a 30-minute thunderstorm delay, Maplewood won their last home meet against Berkeley Heights on Tuesday, July 16.

The Makos ended their regular summer season with an away loss versus Morris Township on Thursday, July 18.

The coaches thanked all the parent volunteers for lightening the coaches’ workload and praised the swimmers, who were as young as 5 years old, for their efforts.

“Even in defeat, our smiles lit up the pool deck, proving the Makos spirit is unstoppable. Huge props to our dedicated swimmers who gave it their all—you are the heart of our team and our source of pride,” the coaches’ statement said. “Let’s set our sights on an even bigger and better year ahead, growing stronger as a community. Bravo to all and thank you for being our inspiration!”

The Maplewood Makos, led by new Head Coach Sylent Crawford, finished their regular summer season with a 5-3 record. Crawford, a former Columbia High School swimmer, also coached swimmers in the 13-and-over category. He was joined by Assistant Coach Mae Dowling, who also coaches swimmers aged 9-10; Valerie Houghton and Emerson Meda, who coached swimmers in the 11-12 age category; and Lia Giger and Maya Ezell, overseeing 8-and-under swimmers.

A group of Maplewood Makos swimmers have been selected to represent the team at divisionals, which take place at the Ginty Swim Pool in Morristown at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 22.