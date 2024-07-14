Maplewood Makos’ Mason Keith Sets New Pool Record in Breaststroke

The Maplewood Makos lost two swim meets this week, breaking their two-week winning streak.

On Monday, July 8, the Maplewood swimmers scored 211 points to the Summit Sharks’ 234 points in a home meet. But one bright spot was the setting of a new pool record.

In his trademark blue rubber duckie swim cap, Mason Keith finished the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 28.28 seconds, breaking the previous record held by former Makos and Columbia High School athlete Thaddeus Bernard.

Monday’s swim meet saw the highest turnout by Makos swimmers this season, according to a statement sent by the coaching team, led by Sylent Crawford.

“Looking ahead, let’s channel this momentum into our practices and continue improving together as a team,” they added.

The Makos faced the West Orange Wave on Thursday, July 11, at an away meet. West Orange defeated Maplewood, 231-204.

“A special shout-out to the swimmers who stepped up today due to others being unable to make it. Your amazing dedication and positive attitude are what truly make our team exceptional,” the coaches said in a statement. “Your passion for winning and commitment to the Makos swim team shine through in everything you do.”

The Maplewood swim team is now 4-2.

The Makos will go up against Berkeley Heights at the Maplewood Community Pool at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, for their final home meet this summer season. The event will feature a fundraising bake sale, and admission is free.