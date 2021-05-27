Maplewood-South Orange Caps Undefeated Suburban Softball Season With Walkoff Win

Maplewood-South Orange broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Nutley 5-4 on May 25 at Meadowlands Field, claiming the Suburban League softball championship while completing an undefeated season.

With a team composed of 16 seventh- and eighth-graders, every member of the Villagers played in the title game and each contributed throughout the season. MSO went 10-0, out-scoring its opponents 131-15.

Pictured:

Front Row (left to right): Izzy Livingstone, Anna Shalom, Samara Berg, Maya Hardy, Charlotte Klepesch, Lydia Friedman, Madison Drouet, Hannah Schwartz

Back Row (players): Kaelyn Matsushita, Zoe MacWhannell, Helen Jones, Campbell Connell, Molly Carlton, Libby Kosik, Stella Marvel, Scarlett Levinson

Coaches (left to right): Alex Shalom, Jonah Berg, Chris Kosik, Mason Levinson