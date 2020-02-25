MapSO 5th & 8th Grade Boys Play for Division Championships February 26 at MMS

The Maplewood-South Orange 5th and 8th grade boys basketball teams are headed to their division championships on Wednesday, February 26, in front of a home town crowd at the gym at Maplewood Middle School.

The 5th grade boys will take the court first at 6:00 p.m., followed by the 8th grade boys at 8:00 p.m.

The two boys teams are hoping to ride the wave of good vibes created by the Girls 8th grade team, which won its division championship on Saturday, February 22 (story to come).

The MapSo 5th grade boys are undefeated with an 11-0 record. “Twelve 10-11 year olds who represent the best of MapSo have been playing together as a team since October. They are coached by two former Columbia High School basketball players that came up through the MapSo league as well,” says team parent Diedre Ayers (mom of Liam Ayers, age 10, Point Guard).

The travel teams play in the Jersey Basketball Association against local towns including Millburn, West Orange, Livingston, Montclair, Verona, Caldwell, West Essex and Nutley. The league is run through the Maplewood Recreation Department by head coach Eddie Starzynski.

Come support the teams. Entry is free!

Below is the 5th grade boys roster. This story will be updated with the 8th grade boys photo and roster when Village Green receives them.

5th Grade Boys Roster

Andre Sumner

Devin Davis

Dyson Smith

Lachlan Wallace

Leo Gillette

Liam Ayers

Liam Peterson

Mason Carroll

Nate Kirby

Sean Coley

Ted Masino

Zachary Alexander