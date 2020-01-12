PHOTOS: CHS Boys & Girls Fencing Off to Terrific Start; Santelli/Centrulo Tourneys Next

Columbia High School fencing got off to a winning start in December. Read the recap of below. Later this week, Village Green will post a separate story on this weekend’s Santelli and Centrulo tournaments at Drew University.

It was a nail-biter at the first meet of the season on Saturday, December 21, but the CHS fencers came out roaring and won all of their meets. It was a Quad meet, which means that the girls faced Livingston and then Millburn, and the boys fenced against Livingston, Millburn, and St. Benedict’s.

The girls handily beat their opponents, scoring 18-9 against the Livingston girls (clinching at 14-8), and 19-8 against Millburn (clinching at 14-3).

The boys had a tougher time, coming down to the very last bout in two out of three of their wins. The boys began the day against Livingston, where Junior Epee fencer, Tristen Reynolds, won the last bout, putting an end to a strong comeback from Livingston. And the boys ended their day with Junior Epee fencer, Stanley Finlayson, eking out a win after a very close match-up against St. Benedict’s. In between, the boys easily beat Millburn 15-12, clinching at 14-4.

Then, on Saturday, December 28, CHS’s Freshmen and Sophomore fencers got to showcase their immense talents at the Morris Knolls 2019 Freshman/Sophomore Invitational. CHS brought home 17 medals, including 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals. All of the results can be found at this link:

However, individual results for CHS fencers are as follows:

Girls Freshmen Epee: Eleanor Vandevusse, Bronze

Girls Freshmen Foil: Harumi Garrison Gold; Bonney Donachie 5th

Boys Freshmen Epee: Hudson Tyler Gold; Jess Leger 6th

Girls Sophomore Epee: Devin Wiggins Gold; Evalyn Rhody Silver; Lillian Bak Bronze

Girls Sophomore Foil: Susanna Mann Gold; Maia Sinkler Silver; Kate Spangler Bronze

Girls Sophomore Sabre: Emma Lorman 8th

Boys Sophomore Epee: Aiden Haley Silver; Ryan Thomas Bronze

Boys Sophomore Foil: Stephen Elias Gold; Jesser Pilato 5th; Anthony Florio 8th

All in all, a fantastic beginning to what the coaches and athletes hope will be a winning season.