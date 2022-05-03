PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Softball/Baseball Parade Returns

After a two-year hiatus, the annual parade celebrating the kick-off of the baseball and softball season for South Orange and Maplewood children returned to the towns on Saturday, April 30.

South Orange-Maplewood Baseball is administered by the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs. The program is open to all South Orange and Maplewood children, ages 5-15. SOM Baseball is affiliated with the national Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth organization which provides a league structure that begins with T-Ball for ages 5 and 6 followed by a coaches’ pitch Rookie League for ages 7-8. Players then progress to the Minors, Majors and Babe Ruth leagues, including playoffs and championship games at the end of the season.

The Maplewood-South Orange recreational softball program is administered by the Maplewood Department of Recreation. The program is open to all girls from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Photos by Julia Maloof Verderosa: