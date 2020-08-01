Register Now: Fall Clinics for Kids from the South Orange Dept. of Recreation

From the South Orange Village Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

Find fun fall clinics for your kids at the South Orange Village Department of Recreational and Cultural Affairs. See information below or click here.

Flag Football Clinic

Throughout the 7-week clinic, participants will be introduced to all the facets of flag football and work on skill development in a fun and structured environment. Both drills and games will be part of the sessions with teams being created for intramural play. Registration for this clinic will be first-come, online or in person at the Baird.

Flag Football is open to South Orange and Maplewood children ages 8 as of August 1, 2020.

Fee:$100/player

Fall Baseball Clinics & Instructions

Fall Baseball is under the direction of Coach Chris Henry. Chris is a certified Personal Trainer, High School Baseball Coach and full time instructor. Assistant instructors will include local High School varsity and collegiate players. Questions about fall ball can be directed to Coach Henry at [email protected]

For Grades 1-2

Players will meet once-a-week on Mondays for five weeks, beginning September 9th. Each session will consist of warm ups, throwing drills, an offensive and defensive “drill of the day” and a game that will make practice fun.

For Grades 3-6

The SOM Baseball “Fall Training” program includes a significant instructional component. Each session will focus on the development of basic fundamentals and improvement of player skills followed by live game play.

Fee: $120/player

Fall Soccer

South Mountain Soccer is a recreational soccer program which offers a wide range of opportunity to players at all levels in the fall season. There are no tryouts. Teams are formed randomly and participate in the InterCounty Youth Soccer League (ICYSL) against teams from nearby communities. The ICYSL divisions include U10, U12 and U14 as follows:

U10 division includes players born in 2011 and 2012

U12 division includes players born in 2009 and 2010

U14 division includes players born in 2007 and 2008

Registration for this season is open to players born in the years 2007-2012.

FEE: $215/player