Seton Hall Women’s Basketball Paused Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests; 3 Games Canceled

Due to recent positive COVID-19 tests among “Tier 1” personnel, the Seton Hall women’s basketball team will temporarily pause all team activities and cancel its first three games of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The priority of Seton Hall’s athletics department throughout the pandemic has been the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and administrators. The well-being of our community is paramount, and we will continue to follow all state, local and University guidelines in response to these positive cases.

“As we all struggle through this unprecedented year, we are often reminded of what is most important,” said Head Coach Anthony Bozzella. “For us, without question, it’s the health of these remarkable young women, my staff and managers. Certainly, we’re disappointed to not start the season on time, but basketball is an afterthought when it comes to this virus. Through tribulation comes strength, and hopefully we can emerge stronger as a unit once we’re able to take the floor again.”

The canceled games include Seton Hall’s scheduled opener on Nov. 25 vs. Rider, its game with Saint Peter’s on Nov. 28 and a contest with Fairfield on Nov. 30.

