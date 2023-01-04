GovernmentMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Adequate Public Notice: South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed to Reorganize Jan. 5, 2023

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The following has been edited from a notice sent by the South Orange-Maplewood School District (note per the agenda, the PUBLIC SESSION will begin at 6:30 p.m., not 7:30 p.m.):

The Board of Education will meet in Public Session and hold its annual Reorganization Meeting on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ as well as using the online video conference platform. Action will be taken. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are suggested in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

Download (PDF, 72KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

VIDEO: Water Restored After Main Breaks on 3rd...

PHOTO: Gov. Murphy Helps Swear In Essex Cty...

‘A Momentous Day’: Niheema Malloy Sworn in as...

Board of Ed Rejects Bids for Montrose &...

Maplewood Requests ADA Accessibility Assessment for Train Station

‘We Are Headed Into a Very Difficult Budget...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE