COVID-19 Update from the Township of Maplewood, March 11

From Maplewood Township:

Update: March 11, 2020

Dear Community:

The health and safety of our community – employees and residents – is our top priority.

The Township continues to be proactive as developments regarding the COVID-19, Coronavirus continue to evolve. Please visit our town website at https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us for the latest information.

“For the last several weeks, our Office of Emergency Management Team has been in regular communication with the county, school district and state officials to coordinate efforts. We will continue to deploy email and video communications, send Nixle alerts and update our website with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.,” said Mayor Frank McGehee.

The Township also in conjunction with the Office of Emergency Management Team, has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Plan for Township Operations.

Key measures include:

-Performing deep cleanings of our public facilities and jitney buses.

-Placing signage in all township buildings in areas with heavy foot traffic and on our jitneys.

-Postponing and/or canceling large-scale events.

“It is unfortunate that we’ve had to postpone several great events in the last couple of days from the Ideas Festival to our basketball awards potluck. Although we hate to see this happen, we are taking these precautions with the best interest of our community in mind.” says Mayor McGehee.

Again, we encourage residents to use the Township’s website and social media channels to remain apprised of up-to-date alerts. Many of the programming sign-ups can be completed online. Additionally, Township Committee meetings, which are held in public session can be viewed via the Township’s YouTube channel. For the time being, the Township will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

Township Information Resources:

www.twp.maplewood.nj.us

Facebook – Maplewood Township

Twitter – @MaplewoodTwp

YouTube – Maplewood Township

www.maplewoodlibrary.org

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Maplewood-Memorial-Library/59586489811

https://www.instagram.com/maplewoodlibrary/