Essex County Butterfly Tent Safari Opens to Public July 17

From The Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to experience the “Butterfly Tent Safari” at the Essex County Environmental Center. The Butterfly Tent Safari is an interactive display where visitors can observe hundreds of butterflies while walking through a tent. The usual program has been modified to promote social distancing, appointments are required, and visitors must wear face coverings.

Dates: Saturday, July 17 to Saturday, July 31, 2021

Hours: Mondays to Fridays from 12 Noon to 3 p.m.

Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Place: Essex County Environmental Center

621B Eagle Rock Avenue

Roseland, NJ

Admission to the Butterfly Tent is $8 per person and free for children 1 year and younger. Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accommodated.

“The Butterfly Tent Safari at the Essex County Environmental Center is an interactive display of live native butterflies for families to observe and enjoy. Spend your time in the tent feeding the butterflies or simply marveling at their beauty and delicate nature. Listen to a story, make butterfly crafts, or just take some time to witness the magnificence of nature at our Environmental Center,” DiVincenzo said.

In addition to the public viewing times, the Environmental Center is offering butterfly-themed family programs that include access to the butterfly tent on Saturdays, July 17th, 24th and 31st. Pre-registration is required; walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Participation in these programs also includes time in the butterfly tent. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 17th at 10:30 p.m.: Appropriate for children ages 3 to 5 years. “The Very Hungry Monarch Caterpillar” will take participants on a butterfly parade around the trails and learn about a day in the life of a monarch butterfly. Cost is $30 per family (up to two adults and two children) or $10 per child and $12 per adult.

Saturday, July 24th at 10:30 a.m.: Appropriate for children ages 5 and older. “Buzz into Action with Insect Education” is a family fun and hands on presentation about bugs and butterflies. Cost is $30 per family (up to two adults and two children) or $10 per child and $12 per adult.

Saturday, July 31st at 10:30 a.m.: Appropriate for adults and children ages 8 years and older. “Butterfly Gardening” is a hands-on workshop in which participants will learn about native host and nectar plants and how they support New Jersey butterflies. Cost is $30 per family (up to two adults and two children) or $10 per child and $12 per adult.