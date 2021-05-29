CommunityGovernment

Essex County Commemorates Memorial Day With Wreath Laying Ceremony

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
From Essex County Executive’s Office:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (center) hosted a wreath laying ceremony in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day.

Standing in front of the Armed Forces Memorial with the County Executive are (from left) Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, Essex County Chief of Staff Phil Alagia, Congressman Donald Payne’s aide Isabel Cruz, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Commissioner Brendan Gill, Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne, Register Juan Rivera, NJ State Senator and Deputy Chief of Staff Teresa Ruiz, County Administrator Robert Jackson and Clarence Jackson, a member of DAV Chapter 3 in Newark and the Essex County Veterans Advisory Board. (Photo Courtesy of Essex County)

