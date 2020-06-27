Essex County Executive Reminds Residents: No Off-Road Biking in Parks

From the Essex County Executive:

The rules and regulations that we have prohibiting mountain biking and off-road biking in our Parks System have been in place since the 1990s, and are meant to protect the safety of all visitors and to prevent damage to the environment.

We have recently responded to incidents in Brookdale Park and Mills Reservation where prohibited biking activity has been reported. Our Parks staff has been diligently working to remove many man-made structures and repair trail damage and we are partnering with our Sheriff’s Office to prevent any future activity from occurring.

We ask that members of the public to please adhere to the rules and respect nature and the safety of others.