Essex County Sheriff Fontoura ‘On the Way to Full Recovery’ from COVID-19

The following is from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office

Today Sheriff Armando Fontoura provided an update regarding his current condition after contracting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) a few weeks ago. Below is his full statement:

“I take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of my friends, neighbors and partners in law enforcement and government for their well wishes via emails, text messages and telephone calls as I continue to recover from Covid-19. I am especially grateful for all their prayers. While the past two weeks have been very difficult, my doctors tell me I am well on the way to full recovery. I will spend the next few days working, as I have been, from home.”

Fontoura continued, “I am eager to rejoin our department’s valiant officers on the front lines of this deadly pandemic and, hopefully, that will happen this week. I send my prayers and condolences to all who have been impacted by this scourge and, I again, thank all of you who have stood in my corner.”