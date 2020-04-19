COVID-19 Government

Essex County Sheriff Fontoura ‘On the Way to Full Recovery’ from COVID-19

By access_timeApr-19-2020

The following is from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office

Good Afternoon,

Today Sheriff Armando Fontoura provided an update regarding his current condition after contracting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) a few weeks ago. Below is his full statement:

“I take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of my friends, neighbors and partners in law enforcement and government for their well wishes via emails, text messages and telephone calls as I continue to recover from Covid-19.  I am especially grateful for all their prayers.  While the past two weeks have been very difficult, my doctors tell me I am well on the way to full recovery.  I will spend the next few days working, as I have been, from home.”

Fontoura continued, “I am eager to rejoin our department’s valiant officers on the front lines of this deadly pandemic and, hopefully, that will happen this week.  I send my prayers and condolences to all who have been impacted by this scourge and, I again, thank all of you who have stood in my corner.”

