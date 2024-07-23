Maplewood to Present Designs to Improve Storm Drainage on Maple Terrace July 30

A multi-year process to create a long-term, permanent fix to a dangerous drainage situation on Maplewood Terrace is nearing the construction phase, with the Township of Maplewood hosting a public meeting on July 30 to share designs.

After the death of a resident during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021, the township implemented short-term fixes to the open-air storm water drainage that runs through backyards on the street, including the installation of grates over existing, exposed pipe entrances. Local officials and residents have long complained that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s process had held up permanent, systemic improvements.

In 2022, the township awarded a contract to the engineering firm NV5 to prepare design plans for longer-term improvements. On July 30, Township Engineer Paul Kittner and representatives from NV 5 “will present the project design and explain the permitting process of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. They also will discuss the project’s schedule and funding, and the public bidding process. There will be ample time at the meeting to answer questions from participants.”

The in-person (non-virtual) public presentation is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at The Woodland on 60 Woodland Road.

Related: Maple Terrace Residents Decry Storm Drain Situation in Death of Beloved Maplewood Neighbor

Read the full release from the township here:

To Residents of Maple Terrace, Mountain Avenue and Berkeley Road:

The Township of Maplewood will undertake a drainage improvement project on Maple Terrace. The latest design is a HYBRID Solution – partial piping of the channel and partial open channel. The project will directly affect the properties of 12 Maple Terrace, 13 Maple Terrace, 14 Maple Terrace and 11 Berkeley Road.

The Township is hosting a public information meeting on Tuesday, July 30th at 7:30pm at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road. Township Engineer Paul Kittner and representatives from NV 5, the Township’s consulting engineers, will present the project design and explain the permitting process of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. They also will discuss the project’s schedule and funding, and the public bidding process. There will be ample time at the meeting to answer questions from participants.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Paul J. Kittner Jr at pkittner@maplewoodnj.gov or 201-452-9603.