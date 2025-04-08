Adult School Offers Summer Workshops for Teens on Film, Acting & Portfolio Assessment

Although the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has closed its children’s summer program, organizers are working to get out the word that several courses for teens are still available — in film, acting, and portfolio assessment.

Register here: https://www.ssreg.com/som/classes/classes.asp?catID=8137

Film Workshop –

Session I: June 23 – July 3 9-4pm. No class 7/4.

Session 2: July 7 – July 18, 9-4pm

Teacher: Paul Marigliano

This program is open to students grades 8 through 12.

In this immersive two-week workshop, our students will be very hands-on while working in small groups. Our students will learn how to generate ideas for their films, be introduced to the fundamentals of filmmaking including: shot composition, camera angle, shooting, and sound. This course will have an emphasis on creating short films and our filmmakers will discover how to bring their ideas to life. This is an excellent class for students who want to test the filmmaking waters as well as for learners who want to gain practical skills to prepare for college. Our filmmakers will be using professional-quality equipment and if interested in continuing the filmmaking experience, they can pick up where they left off in a second two-week session.

Portfolio Assessment –

Session 1: July 14-18, 9-3pm

Session 2: July 21-25, 9-3pm

Teacher: Kandice Stewart

1 on 1 conference to work on student’s portfolio whether working on current portfolio or just getting started!

Intermediate to Advance Level Only; Recommended for AP Studio Art, Creative Space, or College Admissions

Kandice Stewart is an active artist, 2D & 3D instructor, 10+ educator with a strong background in portfolio development for high schoolers. Her previous students with 1:1 conferencing have been accepted to Cooper Union, Parsons, MICA, RISD, and many more! She specializes in turning your work into easily digestible, innovative and intelligent portfolios. Beyond being a proud mother of three amazing human beings, she is a doctoral student at Columbia University studying Art & Art Education, and she is a full-time AP Art History and Studio Art teacher at Columbia High School. She has partnered with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, University of Florida’s Art Education program, and the NY Historical Society to offer ways of knowing and sharing the expansive human experience through art.

ACTING I – June 23 – July 3, 10 – 11:30am

Teacher: George Rem Johannsen

Learn the fundamentals of Improvisation and essential stage performance techniques from memorization and diction to character creation and vocal attack. Work on your theatrical movement and proxemics! And even a little stage combat!

Rem Johannsen is an English teacher and director at CHS, as well as one of the other faculty advisors of the Parnassian Society. Always overjoyed to be involved with all things theatrical, he has directed many plays and musicals, including Rent, Bang Bang You’re Dead, Speak, A Streetcar Named Desire, Our Town, The Trial of God, The Taming of the Shrew, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and Fiddler on the Roof.

ACTING 2: July 7- July 18, 10-12pm

Teacher: Jim Dyer

Apply the fundamentals from Acting I to Monologue and Duologue performances. Develop your tone and your relationship with your audience! Analyze your scripts, and build a repertoire for future auditions! Learn about your performance range!

JAMES DYER is an English teacher and director at CHS, as well as one of the faculty advisors of the Parnassian Society. He trained as a performer and writer in London, and after a decade working in the dramatic arts in the UK, he moved into teaching secondary English, drama, and media studies, directing several shows including Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet, and Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.