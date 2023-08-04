Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to Lie in State at Essex County Courthouse Friday, August 11

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Oliver Family announced that the Honorable Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver will lie in state in the Historic Courthouse on Friday, August 11th. Sheila Oliver was a phenomenal person who served on every level of government in New Jersey. She also was a trailblazer, becoming the first African American woman to serve as Assembly Speaker and the first African American woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor. In whatever position she held, Sheila’s purpose was to help people, give a voice to those in need and improve the quality of life for her constituents.

Members of the public will enter and exit through the West Entrance of the building on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Handicap accessibility is available via the entrance under the front steps of the Historic Courthouse on Springfield Avenue; upon entering the building there is an elevator to bring handicap visitors to the first floor. If unable to locate this entrance, contact Sheriff’s Communication at 973-621-4111 for assistance.

Lt. Governor Oliver will lie in state as follows:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Place: Essex County Historic Courthouse, 470 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Newark, NJ

Parking for the public will be available in the Juror’s Parking Lot.