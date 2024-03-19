Maplewood Dems Endorse Adams and Cripe for Re-Election to Township Committee

The Maplewood Democratic Committee endorsed Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe for re-election at its March 11 meeting, according to MDC Chair Ian Grodman.

Adams, who is currently serving her first year as Maplewood mayor, will be seeking her 4th three-year term on the Maplewood Township Committee. Cripe, who is serving her first term as Maplewood deputy mayor, will be seeking her 2nd three-year term on the Township Committee.

In addition to the endorsement, the MDC passed resolutions in support of block voting for Maplewood for all elected offices, as well as supporting a County Democratic Convention to vote for the endorsement of candidates. Grodman noted that the MDC “has been a leader in efforts to reform the electoral process.”

In recent years, the MDC has endorsed all candidates who have come forward and placed them on line A, otherwise known as the “county line.” Now, candidates who do not receive the MDC endorsement — or the endorsement of any committee — will still be able to run on the county line.

Petitions to run on the ballot in the June 4 primary as either Republican or Democrat are due to the Maplewood Township Clerk at close of business on March 26.

No Republican has successfully run for TC since the 1990s. The last Republican to run for TC was Mike Summersgill in 2017.

