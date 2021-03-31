Maplewood Liquor License for Eat-In Restaurant or Movie Theater Opens Up for Bidding, Bids to Be Announced April 30

Maplewood Township has begun soliciting sealed bids, due at the end of next month, for a liquor license.

Bids will start at $420,000 with a 10 percent deposit due upon selection of a bidder. The bid specification says the license “must be used in Maplewood in conjunction with an eat-in restaurant or motion picture house/theatre.”

The Maplewood Theater, in the heart of downtown Maplewood, which first opened in 1927, shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and closed permanently in December. Recently, a group of Maplewood and South Orange residents expressed interest in reopening and renovating the theatre with new features such as indie films, alcohol service, restaurants, and space for community events.

Township Administrator Jerry Giaimis said that the bids would be unsealed at the Maplewood Municipal Building at 10 a.m. on April 30, and the event would be broadcast on the municipality’s YouTube channel.

Township Clerk Liz Fritzen said that the scope of the liquor license was broadened after the last three times failed to attract bidders. More than a year ago, a liquor license for a business within Maplewood’s Springfield Avenue Special Improvement District failed to draw a qualified bidder.

The township’s full statement is included below.

TOWNSHIP OF MAPLEWOOD

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

PLENARY RETAIL CONSUMPTION LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that the Township of Maplewood will be accepting closed bids for the public sale of an additional Alcoholic Beverage Retail Consumption Liquor License. It is the intention of the Township of Maplewood to issue the License through a Public Sale with a Bid Opening date of April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. prevailing time at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, New Jersey at which time and place bids will be opened and read in public.

The bid package may be secured through the Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk, 973-762-8120.

The following conditions apply and will be strictly adhered to:

Minimum bid: $420,000.00 Deposit requirement: 10% of bid amount Payment balance due date: on license transfer. Bank Check required for all payment. A return of the deposit will only be tendered in the event the high bidder fails to qualify as a license holder. License must be used in Maplewood in conjunction with an eat-in restaurant or motion picture house/theatre. The Maplewood Township Committee reserves the right to reject all bids. The sale may be postponed or canceled at any time prior to the opening of the bids. In the event of high bids in the same amount, the Maplewood Township Committee acting as the Maplewood ABC may award, in its absolute discretion, the license to the high bidder of the ABC’s choice.

All bidders must be qualified to have an interest in a retail license under the standards of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and Municipal Ordinances. Bidders should certify that she/he knows of no reason why she/he would be disqualified from holding an interest in a retail liquor license and she/he meets all of the special conditions and requirements stated in the notice.

The ultimate issuance of a license is subject to the payment of the total bid price, payments of any State and local fees and the satisfactory outcome of an investigation of the source of funds and criminal background checks, as well as compliance with all other regulations. The high bidder will promptly file a license application and submit all required related documents. It is during this part of the process that a proposed location of the license, if any, is considered. All funds derived from the sale of the license belong to the municipality, except for the annual State fee which is separate.

Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope and plainly marked as follows:

Addressed to OWNER, Elizabeth J. Fritzen, Township Clerk

Township of Maplewood

574 Valley Street

Maplewood, NJ 07040

Bearing the name and address of the bidder written on the face of the envelope and

Clearly marked “BID” with the title: Maplewood Plenary Retail Consumption Liquor License

BY ORDER OF THE MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE/LOCAL A.B.C.

Elizabeth J. Fritzen, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.

Township Clerk

Secretary To The Local A.B.C.

