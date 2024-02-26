GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood to Host 2024 Municipal Budget Hearing Feb. 27

by
The Village Green
Maplewood will officially begin its public-facing 2024 budget process on Tuesday, Feb. 27 with a budget hearing.

See the agenda below.

Maplewood is looking to get its budget process on track this year, after adopting the last two budgets “embarrassingly late.” Former Mayor Dean Dafis and Township CFO Joseph Kolodziej blamed the tardiness of the 2023 budget in large part on former township administrator Jerry Giaimis, who resigned in 2022, sued the township, and later entered into mediation.

The 2023 budget — adopted last September — totaled $53.5 million and included a 3.4% tax levy for Maplewood residents.

This will be the first full budget process under the guidance of new Township Administrator Patrick Wherry.

The budget workshop begins at 6 p.m. Login here: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/j/81772607484?pwd=B5FVYXdL-Oa8ztNdKOpT0GtO4Z-x9Q.nSh6oHQWU2AxVyFT

Webinar ID: 817 7260 7484, Passcode: 656327

Download (DOCX, 31KB)

 

