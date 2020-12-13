Maplewood Township Announces 2021 Meeting Dates

From the Maplewood Township Committee:
2021 Maplewood Township Committee Meeting Dates
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that in accordance with the Open Public Meeting Act of the State of New Jersey, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, the Maplewood Township Committee does hereby notify the public that Regular Meetings of said Committee will be held at 7:00 P.M. in Closed Session and at 7:30 P.M. in Regular Session, for the agenda portion of the meeting, prevailing time, in the Conference Room (Closed Session) and the Township Committee Room (Regular Session) of the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, on the following dates for the year 2021:
January 1 (Friday) (12 noon) July 6
January 5 July 20
January 19 August 3 (National Night Out) (8 p.m. start)
February 2 August 17
February 16 September 7
March 2 September 21
March 16 October 5
April 6 October 19
April 20 November 3 (Wednesday)
May 4 November 15 (Monday)
May 18 December 7
June 1 December 21
June 15
BY ORDER OF THE MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.
Township Clerk
2021 Maplewood Board of Health Meeting Dates:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that in accordance with the Open Public Meeting Act of the State of New Jersey, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, the Maplewood Board of Health does hereby notify the public that Regular Meetings of said Committee will be held at 7:30 P.M. in Regular Session in the Township Committee Room of the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, on the following dates for the year 2021:
January 5 July 6
February 2 August 3 (National Night Out)(8 p.m. start)
March 2 September 7
April 6 October 5
May 4 November 3 (Wednesday)
June 1 December 7
BY ORDER OF THE MAPLEWOOD BOARD OF HEALTH
ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.
Township Clerk
