Maplewood Township Announces 2021 Meeting Dates

2021 Maplewood Township Committee Meeting Dates

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that in accordance with the Open Public Meeting Act of the State of New Jersey, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, the Maplewood Township Committee does hereby notify the public that Regular Meetings of said Committee will be held at 7:00 P.M. in Closed Session and at 7:30 P.M. in Regular Session, for the agenda portion of the meeting, prevailing time, in the Conference Room (Closed Session) and the Township Committee Room (Regular Session) of the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, on the following dates for the year 2021:

January 1 (Friday) (12 noon) July 6

January 5 July 20

January 19 August 3 (National Night Out) (8 p.m. start)

February 2 August 17

February 16 September 7

March 2 September 21

March 16 October 5

April 6 October 19

April 20 November 3 (Wednesday)

May 4 November 15 (Monday)

May 18 December 7

June 1 December 21

June 15

BY ORDER OF THE MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.

Township Clerk

2021 Maplewood Board of Health Meeting Dates:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that in accordance with the Open Public Meeting Act of the State of New Jersey, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, the Maplewood Board of Health does hereby notify the public that Regular Meetings of said Committee will be held at 7:30 P.M. in Regular Session in the Township Committee Room of the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, on the following dates for the year 2021:

January 5 July 6

February 2 August 3 (National Night Out)(8 p.m. start)

March 2 September 7

April 6 October 5

May 4 November 3 (Wednesday)

June 1 December 7

BY ORDER OF THE MAPLEWOOD BOARD OF HEALTH

ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.

Township Clerk

