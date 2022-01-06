New Jersey Working Families to Host Voting Rights Rally in Spiotta Park, January 6

From the Maplewood Democratic Committee:

There is a story often told that after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked whether we were to be a monarchy or a republic. He replied “a Republic, if you can keep it.”

As we reflect on the violent attempted overthrow of our democracy one year ago today and vow to strengthen our collective action to protect voting rights & our elections, the Maplewood Democratic Committee supports the efforts of our elected officials and all citizens to call out the perpetrators of the violence, calling for accountability, and standing in solidarity with Democrats everywhere fighting to preserve our democracy. Republicans are still promoting misinformation and sowing distrust and unequivocally stand with Trump in dismantling free & fair elections, the bedrock of our constitutional democracy. Their actions have shifted to local elections (even here in NJ)! The threat is real, the lies continue to grow, and neighbors are being radicalized.

For the first time in160 years ago, our republic, the United States Constitution and our form of government are in jeopardy. It is up to all of us to ensure that this does not happen, to protect the unrestricted right to vote, and to ensure that the peaceful transition of power after elections continues.

Today at 6:30pm in Spiotta Park in South Orange, New Jersey Working Families will be holding a rally for Democracy. Please join others there to remember the important role we all play in preserving voting rights for all Americans and our democracy. And please continue to support organizations doing this important work as set forth here: https://impactful.ninja/best-charities-for-voting-rights-in-america/

