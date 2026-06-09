SOMA Action & Electrify SOMA Host Affordable Energy Virtual Town Hall June 17

From SOMA Action:

by Phoebe Spanier and Julianna Garreffa

Shocked by your electricity bill? SOMA Action, Climate Revolution Action Network and Electrify SOMA are proud to announce a free, virtual town hall on Affordable Energy with panelists Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema and energy policy expert Alex Ambrose of New Jersey Policy Perspective. The town hall will take place on Wednesday, June 17 from 7:30-8:30pm.

The expert panelists will do a deep dive into why electricity prices are so high right now, the role of data centers in this affordability crisis, and how renewables can offer the key to cheap, abundant energy for everyone. The town hall will outline straightforward actions people can take to reduce everyday energy costs and make the electricity grid cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient for everyone. Attendees will also be invited to ask questions.

“A lot of people still think of clean energy as a ‘green luxury,’” says co-organizer and SOMA Action member Julianna Garreffa. “But nowadays it’s the most cost-effective form of energy and the fastest to bring online. We want to raise awareness about how transitioning to renewables can lower household costs and build community wealth.”

Sign-up for the free town hall is at Mobilize.

SOMA Action is a grassroots organization based in South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey, with thousands of members focused on driving progress change, including related to affordability and sustainability.

Climate Revolution Action Network’s mission is to promote the social welfare of communities across New Jersey by advancing equitable and evidence-based climate policy, building civic power, and mobilizing a diverse generation of advocates to address the climate crisis and related injustices.

Supported by the Environmental Commission of South Orange and the Environmental Advisory Committee of Maplewood, Electrify SOMA aims to help residents save energy and reduce their environmental footprints through electrification.