South Orange Announces Commercial Cannabis Virtual Town Hall October 21

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange Village Administration Department:

South Orange Village today announced a Town Hall discussion on commercial cannabis licensing and zoning regulations on Thursday, October 21 at 7pm, via WebEx. 

“This Town Hall is part of a community-wide effort to see where residents’ thoughts are on the sales, warehousing, distribution and cultivation of cannabis within our borders,” said Trustee Bob Zuckerman, chair of the South Orange Commercial Cannabis Task Force. 

South Orange planning consultants, Topology, will be on hand to lead a presentation explaining the state regulations and the preliminary zoning recommendations of the South Orange Cannabis Task Force. The presentation will be followed by a public discussion and Q&A. 

We invite all members of the public who have questions or want to share their opinions to attend this virtual Town Hall via WebEx: Meeting Info & WebEx Link

For further information please email jdoran@southorange.org

