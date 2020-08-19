South Orange & Maplewood, Census Workers Are Now Knocking on Your Doors

Beginning August 1, U.S. Census takers began knocking on doors to help residents fill out the 2020 Census. Here’s the latest information from Maplewood and South Orange townships.

From the Township of Maplewood:

Census takers have begun knocking on doors of Maplewood residents who have not yet answered the 2020 Census. The census takers will have proper identification and be wearing face coverings. Please answer the door when the census taker comes by and make sure you too are wearing a face covering.

You can still answer the 2020 Census on-line by going to www.my2020census.gov.

A full Census count determines our representation in Trenton and Washington. It also is the basis for the state and federal funding we received for our schools, roads and parks. And it even impacts the amount of money we get to deal with COVD-19.

We want to make sure you count, that everyone in Maplewood counts and all of us are counted.

Here are the percentages of self responses for the 6 Census tracts in Maplewood as of August 9th:

#194 (Jefferson School area) 86.6%

#195 (Columbia High School area) 89.3%

#196 (Clinton School area) 66.7%

#197 (Seth Boyden area) 63.5%

#198 (Tuscan School area) 83.9%

#199 (Maplewood Middle School area) 82.3%

All Maplewood 74.8%

All Essex County 57.7%

All New Jersey 65.1%

Nationwide 63.2%

The Governor is inviting Census Partners to join him for a brief Zoom meeting to kick off our final push. Details are below. Please note that as space is limited so please register if you are able to attend.

What: Zoom Census 2020 Rally with Governor Murphy

When: Aug 13, 2020 12:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link to join (sometimes this goes to junk mail files, so if you do not see it right away, please check there)

From the Village of South Orange:

Census 2020 – Please Be Sure to Complete Your Survey – Time is running out for those who have not already done so to complete their 2020 Census surveys either online or through the mail. Details can be found on the Village’s website at southorange.org. Beginning August 1, 2020; census takers have begun making in person visits to homes who have not responded in one of the ways mentioned above.